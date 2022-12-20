Chrismas Memories - Mrs. Rinhofer's 5th grade class Osage

My favorite Christmas memory is all of them. We all go to my grandma and grandpa's house for Christmas. We eat lots and lots of food for Christmas. Then we go to the basement to open presents one by one. Then we roll dice with the parents for more presents.. Then in the morning we get our stockings and open them and get a lot of goodies. Then we go home.

Halle Voight

***

My favorite Christmas memory is when I woke up and went downstairs to see a big present under the tree. Before we opened presents my mom always cooks the best "homemade" breakfast pizza. After we ate, we got my mom, dad, sister and my brother. Everyone picked out their presents. This is my favorite memory because we got everything I wanted.

Kessah Thurnau

***

My favorite Christmas memory is when I got my first iPad. I screamed around the whole house and went on it right away and went into my room. When I came downstairs, I said "Thank you! Thank you!" Afterwards, we drank hot cocoa with marshmallow, whip cream and sprinkles right by the campfire. Merry Christmas!

Kyrah Fisher

***

The best memory was at my Grandma's house in Minnesota, because all of my cousins were not in their like 20s they were a bit younger so they at least wanted to play with me. We played in the snow and made a HUGE snowman. Merry Christmas!

Tucker Brumm

***

My favorite Christmas memory was when I was 7 and got a red four wheeler. I woke up and went downstairs and saw some keys on the table. I had been saving up that summer for a go-kart. I looked outside the window and it was there. So when it was sunlight we drove it.

Maxwell Malmin

***

My favorite Christmas memory was when I went sledding. It was a lot of fun when I went sledding because I went down all the hills really fast backwards on my body when nobody was there. I also went on a sled. I did it really fast by getting a running start.

Charlie Souder

***

My favorite Christmas memory is the xmas when I walked down the stairs and saw a tall but thin box. I wondered what it was? I turned on the TV and waited for everyone to wake up. Once everyone woke up we decided we were going to open the presents. As we were opening our presents I asked if I could open the big one and of course, they said yes. I opened it and it was a big Lego Star Wars ATAT. And that was my favorite Christmas. Warm wishes.

Jesse Fischer

***

My favorite Christmas memory was when I got an Xbox Series X. It was my last present of December 25th and I didn't think I would get one but I did. I was super happy and I got it set up right away because I already had Xbox one. That was the best gift. Merry Christmas!

AJ Weipert

***

My favorite Christmas memory is every year when we decorate the Christmas tree in my house. It is my favorite thing to do at Christmas time. I love the star at the top of the tree the most.

Jabes Santiago-Burgos

***

My favorite Christmas memory was when I lived in California and came to my grandpa's house and got a PS4 and games and more for Christmas. Also it was nice to spend good quality time with my family.

Hayden Kennedy

***

My favorite Christmas memory was when I was in the Christmas parade. It was fun but cold. We were on a hay bale trailer and we were sitting on bales. I was an elf. Happy Holidays!

Macoy Marzen

***

My favorite Christmas memory is when I go to Owen's birthday and when I go to my grandma and grandpa's because they get me really good gifts. I also get to see family there a lot and it is really fun to see them. One time all my cousins were there and we did so much like play games and go outside. That was my favorite Christmas memory. Happy Holidays!

Charlee Ross

***

My favorite is when we get out our mini Christmas tree. It's fun to get out the Christmas lights because they are super pretty. Sometimes we add little angel ornaments but sometimes we just want to simplify. I have tons of other memories, this one just really stuck out to me. Happy Holidays!

Scarlett Miller

***

My favorite Christmas memory every year is when I wake up and go to the living room and see what Santa brought for Christmas. Then me and my sister wait for my parents to wake up. When my parents come to the living room we start opening presents. Merry Christmas!

Corbin Jacobs

***

My favorite Christmas memory was when I was 6 years old. I really like dinosaurs so when it was Christmas my parents got me a big stuffed dinosaur. I freaked out and ran around the whole house screaming. I did a lot of happy dances. I woke up everyone in the house. Merry Christmas!

Jaylyn Simerson

***

My favorite Christmas memory is when my family gathers for Christmas at my grandma's house. We eat really good food. We open presents with my cousins. My favorite is playing games and seeing my family and friends.

Bryson Powers

***

My favorite Christmas memory is when we were playing basketball in the garage. We played knock out and I won and it was with my cousins.

Alston Penfold

***

My favorite Christmas memory was when I went to Davenport IA for Christmas shopping. We went to the mall and were shopping the whole day. It was fun.

Luke Theis

***

My favorite Christmas memory is when we went to my grandma's house. When we got there we played pool in their basement. When she called us up, we all ran up the stairs and opened presents. We remade an old Christmas picture with all of my cousins.

Oliver Sonberg

***

My favorite Christmas memory was when I got a new phone. I was so happy and excited that I was silent and I did my happy dance. Merry Christmas!

Serenity White

***

Every year my siblings and I find somewhere to sleep and watch Christmas movies all night. Then we wake up early and open our stockings and presents. This is my favorite Christmas memory.

Molly Street