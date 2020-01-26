Chili Challenge raises funds for Mitchell County mentoring program

Contestants in the Bridges Mentoring Chili Challenge fundraiser in Osage on Jan. 21 brought the heat – or not.

The eight different chilis entered in the challenge included spicy and mild chilis, vegetarian chili and while chicken chili.

The winner of the People’s Choice Award was the Rev. Ray Burkle, pastor at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Burkle called his chili “In the Heat of the Night.” He said the chili wasn’t super-spicy and the name was a tribute to Carol O’Connor, one of the leads in the TV series.

He said if his chili was really spicy, he would have named it after the song, “Hot Hot Hot.”

The chili contest at Osage High School, held in conjunction with the Osage-St. Ansgar boys and girls varsity basketball games, raised $1,283 for Bridges Mentoring, a non-profit organization that matches kids in Mitchell County with adult mentors.

Those who attended the fundraiser could sample all eight kinds of chili, plus help themselves to dessert bars and beverages, for a free will donation.

The public cast ballots for their favorite chilis.

Marsha Emerson and Will Vanquathem entered Wendy’s Copy Cat Chili in the contest.