Census 2020: 71% of Mitchell County residents respond

One million Iowa households have responded to the 2020 U.S. census, making Iowa one of the states with the highest self-response rates.
Overall, 67.9 percent of Iowa households have responded to the census, which is taken every 10 years to determine congressional representation, inform hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding and provide data that will affect communities for the next decade.
Most of North Iowa's counties equal or outstrip the statewide average.
Mitchell County residents responded at a rate of 71.1 percent; Osage responded at 72 percent.
Floyd County responded at a rate of 67.8 percent; Charles City's self-response rate was 69.4 percent. Nora Springs residents responded at a rate of 71.6 percent.
Cerro Gordo County's self-response rate is at 65 percent, with 52.3 percent responding online. The 2010 self-response rate was 73.5 percent.
Mason City's self-response rate is 68.5 percent. Clear Lake responded at a rate of 59.6 percent.
Worth County's response rate is 67.9 percent; Northwood responded at a rate of 72.8 percent.
By city, the second-highest self-response rate in the nation is Balltown, a Dubuque County town of 69 residents, according to the 2010 census. It is Iowa’s 696th-largest city by population.
The highest response rate by mail and internet so far is Sioux County in northwest Iowa, where 74.7 percent of households have replied, with 65.3 percent responding online.
Minnesota leads the nation with a 70.3 self-response rate, followed by Wisconsin at 68.7 percent and Michigan at 68 percent. Iowa is tied with Nebraska, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
