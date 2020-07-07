Census 2020: 71% of Mitchell County residents respond

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One million Iowa households have responded to the 2020 U.S. census, making Iowa one of the states with the highest self-response rates.

Overall, 67.9 percent of Iowa households have responded to the census, which is taken every 10 years to determine congressional representation, inform hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding and provide data that will affect communities for the next decade.

Most of North Iowa's counties equal or outstrip the statewide average.

Mitchell County residents responded at a rate of 71.1 percent; Osage responded at 72 percent.

Floyd County responded at a rate of 67.8 percent; Charles City's self-response rate was 69.4 percent. Nora Springs residents responded at a rate of 71.6 percent.

Cerro Gordo County's self-response rate is at 65 percent, with 52.3 percent responding online. The 2010 self-response rate was 73.5 percent.

Mason City's self-response rate is 68.5 percent. Clear Lake responded at a rate of 59.6 percent.