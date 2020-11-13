Cedar River Complex update

Cedar River Complex officials want the community to know due to COVID-19, the facility has some updates.

According to a release, CRC is committed to remain open for the community. In accordance with the Governor’s Mandate, CRC officials respectfully ask that all members & guests follow these guidelines:

• Masks are encouraged when not actively participating in physical activity. This includes common areas, locker rooms, entering and exiting the building.

• Programs/Youth Activities/Events - All spectators are required to wear masks. 2 spectators allowed per athlete/participant.

• Please stay at least 6 feet apart from others.

