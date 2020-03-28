Cedar River Complex posts memo about dues payments

In a memo posted online to its members, the Cedar River Complex Board of Directors provided an update on its operations and dues.

The staff is utilizing this time to deep clean, conduct needed maintenance, planning future events, and conducting professional development activities, according to the memo.

The board also asks, if members are able, to consider making their monthly membership fee (approx. $17-$52) a donation to the CRC.

"While our doors are closed, our expenses remain the same. Please help us to maintain the strong financial health of the CRC we have achieved over the past 10 years," the memo said.

An alternative would be to excuse the next monthly membership fee when the CRC re-opens.

A final alternative is to have a credit put on your CRC account. This can be used for fitness classes, youth programs, retail items, etc. when the facility is able to open again.

