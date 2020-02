The Cedar River Complex gained a new octane bike this winter.

The bike features a swivel seat so it can accommodate all ages and has features that make a workout more exciting.

Purchasing the bike was made possible by grants from the Foundation Enhancement of Mitchell County, More Cents, and Shop On State.

Stop by and check out the new bike the next time you are at the Cedar River Complex, and Program Manager Nicole Dodd would be happy to assist visitors.

