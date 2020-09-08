Candy is dandy: Osage mom finds creative outlet in confections

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With the popularity of cupcakes and specialty-doughnuts still front and center, Sweet Creations by Alex owner, Alejandra Vallejo, of Osage, looked for a niche from which she could stand out in the world of goodies.

Candy-coated strawberries.

Like a lot of cooking and baking enthusiasts, Vallejo, 28, started hanging out in the kitchen at an early age.

“Since I was in seventh grade, I always liked baking cupcakes for friends on their birthdays and I would take them to our school,” said Vallejo. “But later, when I was in college, I started making banana cake, carrot cake and chocolate flan.”

Vallejo was born in California and grew up in Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico. After returning to the states, she spent time in Santa Monica before settling down with her husband, Alejandro, in Calexico, California.

In 2019, the Vallejos and their two kids, Alejandro and Aurora, now 5 and 1, respectively, moved to Iowa in search of greener pastures. Her husband found a good job in Mitchell County, and she was able to be at home with the kids. But Vallejo began to think about the future, and her family’s financial security.