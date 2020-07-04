Brown: New law gets government out of the way of employment

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The legislative session has adjourned for the year, with June 14 being the final day of the 88th General Assembly. Before we paused the session in March, the Senate passed legislation to lower barriers to some professions, and bring unemployed people back into our workforce and encourage them to build careers for themselves. We worked to expand the governor’s Empower Rural Iowa and Future Ready Iowa initiatives, and passed bills to improve access to and availability of affordable health care in our state, especially in rural areas. We funded an increase of almost $100 million in new funding for K-12 schools, including transportation equity and per pupil equity.

I thought it would be a good time to talk about one issue I have been working hard on for the last several months. One of the great things about our country is, it is a place where everyone can build their American dream and build the life they want. However, sometimes government hampers this growth and opportunity in our state.