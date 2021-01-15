Brown: Legislative session looks different in 2021

It was a proud day as I was sworn into my second four-year term as the Senator of District 26 in the great state of Iowa! Having my family at the ceremony was special and creates a lasting memory for all of us.

The legislative session looks much different this year due to the safety protocols in place to protect all of us from the Covid19 virus and some of the unrest we are feeling in our country right now. I assure you even with these protocols limiting face to face meetings, allowing social distancing and limiting outside potential virus spread we will be able to conduct the business of the 89th General Assembly.

One of the issues on many of Iowans’ minds is the distribution and administration of the Covid-19 vaccine. I have had multiple conversations with the governor’s office this week in regard to the concerns of our county public health departments. Your voices have been heard and I will continue to advocate on the behalf of Senate District 26 to help improve the distribution of the vaccine.

Governor Reynolds in the Condition of the State address this week highlighted priorities which will continue to lead Iowa through these unprecedented times.

• Continued attention to the Covid-19 virus remains of top concern