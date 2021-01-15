Brown: Legislative session looks different in 2021

It was a proud day as I was sworn into my second four-year term as the Senator of District 26 in the great state of Iowa! Having my family at the ceremony was special and creates a lasting memory for all of us.
The legislative session looks much different this year due to the safety protocols in place to protect all of us from the Covid19 virus and some of the unrest we are feeling in our country right now. I assure you even with these protocols limiting face to face meetings, allowing social distancing and limiting outside potential virus spread we will be able to conduct the business of the 89th General Assembly.
One of the issues on many of Iowans’ minds is the distribution and administration of the Covid-19 vaccine. I have had multiple conversations with the governor’s office this week in regard to the concerns of our county public health departments. Your voices have been heard and I will continue to advocate on the behalf of Senate District 26 to help improve the distribution of the vaccine.
Governor Reynolds in the Condition of the State address this week highlighted priorities which will continue to lead Iowa through these unprecedented times.
• Continued attention to the Covid-19 virus remains of top concern
• Broadband grants and the continuation of installation of broadband across Iowa
• Expanding access to mental health care
• Addressing the child care shortage facing the Iowa workforce
• Education of Iowa students remains a top priority with new ideas for open student enrollment, educational savings accounts, and telehealth in our schools
With the beginning of the 89th General Assembly I have a new role as chair of the Senate Transportation Committee. I look forward to leading this committee and continuing the positive agenda regarding our transportation infrastructure and regulations.
I also serve on the following committees:
• Commerce
• Labor and Business Relations
• Way and Means
• Administrative Rules Review Committee
As your senator I am here as your voice, to carry forward the work of the residents of Iowa Senate District 26. Please feel free to contact me to share your concerns, questions and especially your ideas on how we can make Iowa the best place to live.
Quoting Vice President Mike Pence, I leave you with his words for a “Time of Healing":
“After the horrific events of this last week, our Administration’s energy is directed to ensuring an orderly transition. The Bible says that “for everything there is a season, and a time for every purpose under heaven…a time to heal, …and a time to build up.” That time is now. In the midst of a global pandemic, economic hardship for millions of Americans and the tragic events of January 6th, now is the time for us to come together, now is the time to heal.”
Waylon Brown is a Republican state senator representing District 26, which includes Mitchell County.