Bring Dr. Haganman back: Letter

I along with 1000's of Dr. Haganman's patients would like to understand how the Board of Trustees and CEO Shelly Russell could terminate our doctor in the middle of a pandemic?

That's when you need your trusted doctor the most. And close the Riceville clinic at the same time due to shortage of staff at MCRHC?

Dr. Haganman was rated the #1 doctor back in 2015 in Iowa rural hospitals and he made MCRHC what it is today. I never realized how important greed is to patient care, but bottom line is greed and power is what it seems to be about.

Dr. Haganman has been in MCRHC for over 27 years, he's went above and beyond as a doctor, supporter of community, he is a one of a kind doctor and person. He has always put his patients' needs first and we as his patients appreciate our doctor's dedication.

Myself along with 1000's of other patients will not be going to MCRHC to have another doctor. We want Dr. Haganman back, and if he opens a practice elsewhere, we will follow him. I drive 50 miles plus now to have him as my doctor. I used to drive from Omaha when I lived there too.