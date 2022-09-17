 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Body found in Shell Rock River near Kensett identified

  • Updated
  • 0

A North Iowa woman has been identified as the deceased person found in rural Worth County on Friday.

According to Worth County Sheriff Dan Fank, a resident called to report they had discovered a female body in the Shell Rock River while on a regular morning walk near the intersection of 390th Street and Raven Avenue, southeast of Kensett. 

Worth County death investigation - Fank

Worth County Sheriff Den Fank takes a phone call as he heads toward the scene where the body of a female was found in the Shell Rock River near Raven Avenue and 390th Street on Friday.

The body was identified as that of Melissa Jo Olson, of Northwood, according to a press release by the sheriff's office on Saturday.

The area in which the Olson was found was a shallow portion of the river with no trail access to the water. On Friday, Fank said it was unclear how long she had been in the water, but he didn't believe her body had traveled downstream.

Worth County death investigation - agencies

Law enforcement agencies respond to the scene of a discovery of a body in the Shell Rock River in rural Worth County on Friday.

Iowa Department of Natural Resources officers on the scene kayaked the surrounding waters to search for evidence, and a drone was deployed to observe the location, but the sheriff declined to say whether any foul play was suspected.

Olson's body transported to the state medical examiner's office for an autopsy, and the Department of Criminal Investigation is assisting in the investigation.

Worth County death investigation - DNR

Department of Natural Resources officers can be seen looking for evidence at the scene of a body discovery on the Shell Rock River in rural Worth County on Friday.

Check back with globegazette.com for updates as more information becomes available.

