Barb Schwamman named finalist for Iowa Superintendent of the Year

Osage and Riceville Superintendent Barb Schwamman was named a finalist for the School Administrators of Iowa (SAI) Superintendent of the Year.

School Administrators of Iowa is an organization of superintendents and principals from around the state. In order to be selected as a finalist, you must be nominated by your peers. Then, the person nominated needs to send in some paperwork, like recommendation letters from board members, staff and community members.

“It was a pretty awesome phone call,” Schwamman said. “You kind of think it’s not real, because you’re like, 'Really? There’s a lot of people that do this job here in North Iowa that are just amazing.' It was an honor to be considered a finalist by the committee.”

In normal years, a committee of other superintendents and past winners would interview the finalists at a formal interview process in-person. This year, Schwamman had her interview through Zoom.

MOC-Floyd Valley Superintendent Russ Adams was picked as the winner of the award, but to be considered a finalist is a big honor for Schwamman.