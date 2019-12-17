RICEVILLE -- Sports are a family affair for Stef and Darcy Fair and their six children.
Darcy and Stef, who both teach at Riceville, each coach more than one sport in the district, and all of their kids are involved in athletics.
“It’s very stressful at times,” said Darcy, who shares head coaching duties for the Riceville High School girls basketball team with Katie Dvorak and is also the head girls track coach for the Wildcats.
However, the rewards are great, according to Darcy and Stef.
“We don’t really miss out on what they (the kids) are involved in because we are involved in it too,” said Stef, the Riceville High School head football and boys track coach and an assistant baseball coach for the Wildcats.
Darcy said it’s all worth it because of “seeing our children be happy here at Riceville.”
The Fair family lives in Elma but the children are open enrolled at Riceville because their parents teach there.
“They are pretty much out for whatever sport is in season,” Stef said.
Some of them also participate in other school activities.
Sully, a senior, is involved in football, basketball, track, baseball and National Honor Society.
Watson, a junior, participates in football, wrestling, golf, baseball, band and choir.
O'Malley, a sophomore, is in cross country, basketball, track, softball and band.
Ryder, an eighth-grader, participates in football, basketball, track, baseball and band.
Lotti, a seventh-grader, is in volleyball, basketball, track, softball and band.
Fenn, a fifth-grader, participates in youth basketball and youth softball.
Things are especially hectic during the winter months because the basketball and wrestling seasons overlap, according to Stef.
He said there’s typically either a varsity basketball game or wrestling meet four out of five nights during the school week. Riceville doesn’t schedule athletic events on Wednesday nights, but there’s still practice in the afternoon.
Stef said he and Darcy make every effort to attend all the events their kids are in, but it’s a real challenge – especially if one of the younger kids has a game late in the afternoon and there’s a varsity game or meet in the evening.
If neither parent can be at an event, they make sure another family member is present so the kids know “someone is there to cheer them on and support them,” Darcy said.
Fortunately, one set of grandparents lives in the Elma area and the other set is in Fredericksburg.
Making sure everyone gets transportation is one of the biggest challenges for the family, especially since they live in Elma.
Darcy and Stef each drive to school in separate cars and Sully or Watson drive a third vehicle since some family members have to be at the K-12 building in Riceville longer than others.
Friends, other parents and the children’s grandparents provide rides when needed.
Other school employees are also part of the support system, according to Darcy.
Darcy and Stef try to give back for all the help they receive, such as giving a player on one of their teams a ride home after practice if needed.
Darcy said the Fairs are “just like every other family. All families are busy in today’s world. We just do our best to stay a team.”
She said in some ways she and Stef have it easier than other parents with kids in sports because they are both teachers. She said neither of them have to leave work early if one of their younger children has a game right after school.
O’Malley said her mother is her track coach as well as her basketball coach, which means they are together not only at home but also during practices, events and the bus rides to and from away games and meets.
“I have to see her all the time, but it’s fine,” she said.
Playing sports for Riceville is fun because “everyone gets along with everyone and the community is supportive,” O’Malley said.
As a small school Riceville may not have “the best of the best” when it comes to things like facilities, but it has the best people, according to Darcy.
“It's the people in our lives, in our community, in our school that make our family what it is and we grateful for everyone who makes our lives better,” she said. “The Riceville community, the Elma community and the Riceville school district are wonderful places.”
