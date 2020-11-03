As COVID encroaches on holidays, Osage Chamber ‘here to help’

With the holidays approaching and COVID numbers on the rise, shoppers might be more inclined to take care of their gift lists through online retailers.
Which is just what Osage Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kati Henry is afraid of.
“All of the studies and insights are telling us that everyone’s gonna be shopping more online this year,” Henry said. “So the biggest thing that we’re trying to do is really get the word out about how important it is to shop small and shop Osage.”
While some North Iowa retailers have easily acclimated to the world of contactless sales, not every storefront in Osage has the infrastructure in place to extend their reach into the e-commerce sphere. “A lot of our small businesses don’t sell online, and if they do, it’s not to a large market like Amazon or some of these big box stores,” Henry said.
Which is why, as the holiday shopping season closes in, the Chamber will begin ramping up its marketing efforts on behalf of the city’s predominantly locally-owned business bloc in hopes of maximizing store and restaurant owners’ visibility within the community and surrounding areas.
Nov. 5-7, a two-day holiday open house will mark an informal kickoff to the Christmas shopping season. “A lot of stores will extend their hours and will do [promotions,] and that also opens the door to the Great Holiday Giveaway,” Henry said.
According to Henry, the giveaway is a month-long initiative which encourages shoppers to patronize area businesses. “All they have to do is make a qualifying purchase at a store, and they are registered to win.” 30 prizes of $50 in Chamber Bucks will be given away after the promotion wraps up on Dec. 5.
The retail events will accompany a heavy digital push to reach customers as well.
“We will be doing a social media campaign for sure. What that does is just kind of shine the light on the businesses and teaches people something they don’t already know,” Henry said. “We put it on our social media, we tag their business, and hopefully it’s shared, it’s commented on and gets some good engagement.”
Henry said one of the key pieces of advice she can offer small business owners right now is to have a healthy social media presence. She said the Chamber is always available to merchants who need help navigating that path.
“We’re always willing to help. Our chamber serves a wide area - we’ve got members in Charles City, we’ve got members in Mason City, we’ve got members in St. Ansgar and Osage - kind of all over the region of North Iowa,” Henry said. “We hope that they give us a call. Especially right now in this time of COVID”
Since businesses everywhere are struggling through the pandemic, Henry said the invitation to seek the Chamber’s help extends beyond just members. “Just because you’re not a member of our organization [doesn’t mean] we’re not going to help you,” Henry said. “We’re going to help anybody that calls us right now.”
“The main goal for us right now is t o make sure we don’t lose businesses,” Henry said. “We just want to help as many as we can and just make sure that we get through this.”
Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette
