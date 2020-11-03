As COVID encroaches on holidays, Osage Chamber ‘here to help’

According to Henry, the giveaway is a month-long initiative which encourages shoppers to patronize area businesses. “All they have to do is make a qualifying purchase at a store, and they are registered to win.” 30 prizes of $50 in Chamber Bucks will be given away after the promotion wraps up on Dec. 5.

The retail events will accompany a heavy digital push to reach customers as well.

“We will be doing a social media campaign for sure. What that does is just kind of shine the light on the businesses and teaches people something they don’t already know,” Henry said. “We put it on our social media, we tag their business, and hopefully it’s shared, it’s commented on and gets some good engagement.”

Henry said one of the key pieces of advice she can offer small business owners right now is to have a healthy social media presence. She said the Chamber is always available to merchants who need help navigating that path.

“We’re always willing to help. Our chamber serves a wide area - we’ve got members in Charles City, we’ve got members in Mason City, we’ve got members in St. Ansgar and Osage - kind of all over the region of North Iowa,” Henry said. “We hope that they give us a call. Especially right now in this time of COVID”