Area farmers talk with the experts at ISU Extension crop workshop

More than a 100 farmers from Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Franklin, Mitchell, and Worth counties converged on the NIACC campus on Jan. 10 to hear experts in crop management share their stories.
The 2020 Crop Advantage Series is sponsored by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.
Wendong Zhang, an ISU assistant professor and extension economist opened the event sharing his upbringing in rural China, and the Chinese view of the current trade war negotiations and Phase One Trade Agreement with the United States.
Zhang told how Chinese agriculture has been developed over the past few decades and how the increasing Chinese population will need agricultural exporters that can provide both grains and meat products.
“China doesn’t have the row crop production they need, but the U.S. isn’t their only producer. China already takes 60 percent of US ag exports,” said Zhang. “As median incomes have risen in China consumption of meat has risen from 60 pounds to a 100 pounds per person, which is a lot when you multiply that consumption by 1.3 to 1.4 billion people,” said Zhang, who pointed out that higher meat consumption also provides a demand for more grains to feed increasing numbers of livestock.
“That is why China needs global suppliers like the U.S.,” said Zhang.
He also shared last year’s land survey for Iowa, which showed that most of North Central Iowa land values increased slightly. From November of 2018 to November 2019 Iowa land values increased by 2.3 percent to $7,432. North Eastern Iowa showed a slight decrease in land prices due to the struggling dairy industry.
After Zhang’s opening address, attending farmers chose from various workshops addressing some of farming’s current challenges. Alison Robertson, an extension field crop pathologist at ISU, spoke on corn and soybean diseases with a major emphasis on the ever-expanding Tar Spot infestation across the state.
The fungal disease that begins as raised black spots on corn leaves can quickly spread throughout a field and drastically cut yields. Robertson encouraged farmers to regularly spot check corn fields, and if the disease is detected, to quickly apply a fungicide. According to ongoing research, it is believed that the disease spreaders faster with moist conditions and warm temperatures.
Angie Rieck-Hinz, who helped to organize the 2020 Crop Advantage event, gave a seminar on hemp production in Iowa. Rieck-Hinz told attendees the USDA had not fully approved Iowa’s plan for growing hemp, but within a month that approval might come, so hemp can be grown in the state in 2020.
She spent a considerable amount of time providing information on the highly regulated crop, and informed both farmers and property owners who rent out their land, that should the hemp grown on their property go over the 0.3 THC legal limit, they will have to destroy the crop. She cautioned farmers not to plant hemp until they have secured a contract with a processor who can handle their production, because there are few processing plants in surrounding states. Presently there is not a processing facility in Iowa that she knew of, and it takes documentation to move hemp across state lines.
Kapil Arora and Brian Dougherty, both agricultural field specialists with ISU Extension and Outreach, presented a workshop on grain drying and storage, stating that farmers should pay close attention to any grain that was harvested and stored in 2019. They noted that last fall’s crop was wet and had quality issues, which will make grain more susceptible to storage problems this winter and next spring.
Other presenters provided workshops on a variety of crop-related topics. The seven-hour event that included a lunch served by the NIACC Food Service Staff was also sponsored by Iowa Corn Growers, Iowa Soybean Association, and North Central Sustainable Ag Research Education.