Area farmers talk with the experts at ISU Extension crop workshop

After Zhang’s opening address, attending farmers chose from various workshops addressing some of farming’s current challenges. Alison Robertson, an extension field crop pathologist at ISU, spoke on corn and soybean diseases with a major emphasis on the ever-expanding Tar Spot infestation across the state.

The fungal disease that begins as raised black spots on corn leaves can quickly spread throughout a field and drastically cut yields. Robertson encouraged farmers to regularly spot check corn fields, and if the disease is detected, to quickly apply a fungicide. According to ongoing research, it is believed that the disease spreaders faster with moist conditions and warm temperatures.

Angie Rieck-Hinz, who helped to organize the 2020 Crop Advantage event, gave a seminar on hemp production in Iowa. Rieck-Hinz told attendees the USDA had not fully approved Iowa’s plan for growing hemp, but within a month that approval might come, so hemp can be grown in the state in 2020.