Annual Fox River sock sale postponed

Those who look forward to the annual Fox River Mills Sock Sale in Osage may have to wait a while to partake. But there are still other ways to get the highly sought socks.

"With a heavy heart, we have come to the decision to hold off on the 2020 Sock Sale in Osage, Iowa," a statement from Fox River said on its Facebook page on Friday. "After carefully considering all the possible options, we feel it is the best decision to protect our friends and families from the spread of COVID-19."

Customers interested in viewing items and sales can still visit foxsox.com.

"For our resident sock fans. We will be partnering with local businesses to stock their shelves with limited Sock Sale inventory starting next week, in preparation of Autumn Artistry. We haven't forgotten about Mason City and Clear Lake. We're working with businesses now in those areas to provide the same offer."

Locations and additional details including COVID-19 precautions will be shared at a later date.

