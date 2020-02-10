You are the owner of this article.
A look inside the new cafeteria
A look inside the new cafeteria

The new cafeteria is in full swing here at Osage High School.

The building process started in April of 2018. We were finally able to begin using the facility on November 11, 2019. The high school and middle school all eat at the same time. The middle-schoolers eat on one side, and the high-schoolers eat on the other.

Osage cafeteria

A look at the high school side of the cafeteria.

We have three different lunch shifts, so everything works out. The middle-schoolers go about five minutes before the bell rings so there isn’t so much commotion in the hall. This way, they can go through the line and be sitting for when the high-schoolers come through to get their food. We also have access to two bathrooms, which helps with not mixing the age groups.

I asked Mrs. Schwamman if she thought the transition was going well.

“We feel like the transition into the new space has been great, and that noise levels have been good. Students using different bathrooms for age levels help alleviate any issues with age mixing. Students have been well behaved and overall, the cafeteria has been well received," she said.

We have three options at lunch: the main meal, the a’la carte option, and the cooler choices.

I asked Brynley Schouweiler if she liked the new cafeteria better than eating in the middle school gym.

"Yes, there is more room, it smells better, and the facility is very nice," she said. "We are very lucky to have something this nice and well functioning.”

Although the way we have things set up can be kind of crowded when we take our trays up, everyone makes it work, and it has been something to get used to.

Osage cafeteria

The middle school side of the cafeteria.

In the new cafeteria, we have a charging wall with a counter and chairs for people to sit and eat. On the other side, we have a big window and a door to the courtyard where people will be able to sit and eat outside when it warms up. Students are very thankful to have something this nice to use.

