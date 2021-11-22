 Skip to main content
24-hour swim planned for Cedar River Complex on Dec. 3-4

  • 0
Cedar River Complex FRONT

The Cedar River Complex, which will eventually be surrounded with park renovation projects.

 Jason W. Selby Press News

The Cedar River Complex’s Sweater Dash is bringing holiday cheer to Osage.

The public is invited to either dress up or dress down from 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3. Participants may wear a pretty sweater or a fashionably ugly sweater around the CRC Wellness Center. The event begins in front of the Wellness Center.

Cost is $1. For more information, contact Gayle Nelson at 641-832-3600.

The same weekend, there will be a 24-hour swim relay, with the goal of keeping the CRC pool occupied by swimming laps, walking in the lazy river and bringing floaties. The 24 hours begins at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 3 and ends at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4.

Call or stop in to reserve hours. Cost is $15. For more information, contact Mark Miller at 641-832-3600.

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

