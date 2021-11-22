24-hour swim planned for Cedar River Complex on Dec. 3-4

The Cedar River Complex’s Sweater Dash is bringing holiday cheer to Osage.

The public is invited to either dress up or dress down from 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3. Participants may wear a pretty sweater or a fashionably ugly sweater around the CRC Wellness Center. The event begins in front of the Wellness Center.

Cost is $1. For more information, contact Gayle Nelson at 641-832-3600.

The same weekend, there will be a 24-hour swim relay, with the goal of keeping the CRC pool occupied by swimming laps, walking in the lazy river and bringing floaties. The 24 hours begins at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 3 and ends at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4.

Call or stop in to reserve hours. Cost is $15. For more information, contact Mark Miller at 641-832-3600.

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

