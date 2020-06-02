210 years of service: Osage Schools thank and recognize their retirees

Elaine Schwab

Elaine Schwab has been a Green Devil since 1968, when she started 8th grade at the Osage Middle School after the closure of the Catholic high school in Stacyville. On January 3rd, 1994, she started her job as a paraeducator/special education associate. At that time, her own daughters were in the school system. When asked about her favorite day, Mrs. Schwab actually listed every day of the week. She ate with the students and later supervised the lunchroom, and she came up with ways to make each day exciting. “Monday Manners (I reminded them of manners at the start of the week.); Tasty Tuesday (We tried new foods.); Whispering Wednesday (We could talk, but it had to be in whispering tones.); Thirsty Thursday (Drink all your milk.); and Fun Friday. I especially looked forward to Fridays. I pulled every trick out of my sleeve, and I had a second generation of students coming through.” Before working with students, Mrs. Schwab was the activity coordinator at Faith Home for 17 years, so she came with training that was carried from the elderly to children. “The concepts were the same,” Mrs. Schwab explained. When asked about her work, she said, “It’s never the same every day. You wear many hats. You learn to adapt, but the student comes first. I always step back and say, ‘If this were my child, how would I want someone to talk to them, treat them, work with them?’ People don’t realize that the school day throws so much at you, and you constantly adapt to it. We always had a plan A, a plan B, and a plan C.” Mrs. Schwab was also the middle school cheerleading coach for five years, and she enjoyed that level of students as well.The end of this school year, however, was a difficult one to adapt to, especially with retirement ahead. Mrs. Schwab said, “I have worked with every single elementary teacher. I have loved working with students. This year I was in kindergarten but worked with other levels too. There was just no closure. I haven’t been able to hug people or connect with them.” In retirement, Mrs. Schwab plans to continue volunteering for One Vision and Shop on State. In addition, she plans to spend time with her family, travel, and create art again. She wants to continue to do nice things for people and give back to the community. Thank you, Mrs. Schwab, for your work in the district and your community service.