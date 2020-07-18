2020 Mitchell County Fair schedule

Things will look at little different at this year’s 2020 Mitchell County Fair. Due to COVID-19 the fair will not be open to the public.
Livestock shows will be streamed on the Mitchell Co. 4-H Facebook and Mitchell County 4-H- Iowa YouTube channel. Families will only receive a wrist band for each exhibitor plus three guest wrist bands.
For those who will be attending this year’s fair, masks and other PPE will be available at all events. Social distancing is also being encouraged. Those attending any of the livestock events are encouraged to bring their own seating, as bleacher seating will not be available or will be very limited.
This year’s day-to-schedule
Tuesday, July 21- Clothing Judging, at the Mitchell Co. Extension office by appointment only. Not open to the public.
Wednesday, July 22 - Dog Judging begins at 9 a.m. on the Mitchell County Fairgrounds in the swine/sheep arena by appointment.
Families will be allowed exhibitors plus three guests. Contact tracing will be collected on those attending. Video of portions of the show will be posted on YouTube/Facebook.
Thursday, July 23 - Communications Judging at the Mitchell Co. Extension Office by appointment. One guest will be allowed per youth.
Monday, July 27 - Static project drop-off at the CRC Events Center.
Please follow map sent to exhibitors (Pick up tags on west side, park, attach tags, drop off south side, exit east).
Contact tracing information will be taken for everyone in the vehicle.
Drop-off schedule: 12 p.m. - West Lincoln Blues, Washington Warriors, and FFA Chapters; 12:30 p.m. - Rocky Ramblers, Osage Warhawks; 1 p.m. - West Cedar Sunbeams and Jenkins Sunshine; 1:30 p.m. – Mitchell County Mighty Members and Mitchell County Outlaws; St. Ansgar Believers and Osage High Towers; 2:30 p.m. - Stacyville Shooting Stars
Tuesday, July 28 - Static Judging Day at the CRC Events Center. Not open to the public. Only volunteers, judges and staff allowed in the building. Results will be recorded.
Wednesday, July 29 - Static Judging Virtual Showcase begins at 1 p.m. on the Mitchell Co. 4-H Facebook Page and Mitchell County 4-H- Iowa YouTube Channel. Not open to the public.
Wednesday, July 29 - Horse Judging check-in begins at 8 a.m., with the show beginning at 10 a.m., east of horse arena and horse arena.
Thursday, July 30 - Static project pick-up at the CRC Events Center. Come at or before your scheduled pick-up time, see above.
Thursday, July 30 - Beef check-in – 5:30 p.m. at the north end of beef building.
Friday, July 31 - Beef Show begins at 8:30 a.m., in the beef arena.
Friday, July 31 - Sheep/Meat Goat Show at 1 p.m., in the Sheep arena. Check-in begins at 10 a.m.
Saturday, Aug. 1 - Dairy Show - check-in at 8 a.m., show begins at 10 a.m.
Saturday, Aug 1 - Rabbit Show - check-in at 12:30 p.m., grassy area north part of fairgrounds, show begins 1 p.m.
Saturday, Aug 1 - Poultry Show - check-in at 2:30 p.m., show begins at 3 p.m. in grassy area north part of fairgrounds.
Sunday, Aug. 2 - Swine Show - check-in at 7 a.m., show begins at 11 a.m. at the Swine arena.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!