2020 Mitchell County Fair schedule

Things will look at little different at this year’s 2020 Mitchell County Fair. Due to COVID-19 the fair will not be open to the public.

Livestock shows will be streamed on the Mitchell Co. 4-H Facebook and Mitchell County 4-H- Iowa YouTube channel. Families will only receive a wrist band for each exhibitor plus three guest wrist bands.

For those who will be attending this year’s fair, masks and other PPE will be available at all events. Social distancing is also being encouraged. Those attending any of the livestock events are encouraged to bring their own seating, as bleacher seating will not be available or will be very limited.

This year’s day-to-schedule

Tuesday, July 21- Clothing Judging, at the Mitchell Co. Extension office by appointment only. Not open to the public.

Wednesday, July 22 - Dog Judging begins at 9 a.m. on the Mitchell County Fairgrounds in the swine/sheep arena by appointment.

Families will be allowed exhibitors plus three guests. Contact tracing will be collected on those attending. Video of portions of the show will be posted on YouTube/Facebook.