2020 4-H Static Judging Results

And we're off! Despite the unusual circumstances surrounding this year's Mitchell County Fair -- and county fairs all over the country -- scores of kids stand ready to compete for a chance to head to the Iowa State Fair.
Here are the first results from this year's judging. The Press News will continue to add to these as results come in.
CLOTHING EVENTS
$15 Clothing Challenge
Blue ribbon
Elyse Brown - Osage Warhawks
Ella Eggers - Osage Warhawks
Laila Rogers - Osage High Towers
Clothing Selection
State Fair Winner
Alexa Thyer - West Lincoln Blues
Purple ribbon
Lauren Bork - St. Ansgar Believers
Natalie Bork - St. Ansgar Believers
Abby Rachut - Rocky Ramblers
Blue ribbon
Elyse Brown - Osage Warhawks
DOG EVENTS
Dog obedience - pre-novice
Blue ribbon
Ian Schwarting - Osage Warhawks
Dog obedience - novice
Purple ribbon
Tianna Charlson - St. Ansgar
Brooklynn Halbach - West Lincoln (Overall Best in Show)
Blue ribbon
Benaiah Meier -Mitchell County Mighty Members
Dog handling
Blue ribbon
Tianna Charlson - St. Ansgar
Brooklynn Halbach - West Lincoln Blues
Red ribbon
Benaiah Meier - Mitchell County Mighty Members
Ian Schwarting - Osage Warhawks
