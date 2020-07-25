2020 4-H Static Judging Results
And we're off! Despite the unusual circumstances surrounding this year's Mitchell County Fair -- and county fairs all over the country -- scores of kids stand ready to compete for a chance to head to the Iowa State Fair.

Here are the first results from this year's judging. The Press News will continue to add to these as results come in.

CLOTHING EVENTS

$15 Clothing Challenge

Blue ribbon

Elyse Brown - Osage Warhawks

Ella Eggers - Osage Warhawks 

Laila Rogers - Osage High Towers 

Abby Rachut

Abby Rachut a member of the Rocky Ramblers 4-H club received a PURPLE ribbon for her clothing selection project.

Clothing Selection

State Fair Winner

Alexa Thyer - West Lincoln Blues  

Purple ribbon

Lauren Bork - St. Ansgar Believers 

Natalie Bork - St. Ansgar Believers  

Abby Rachut - Rocky Ramblers  

Blue ribbon

Elyse Brown - Osage Warhawks 

DOG EVENTS

Dog obedience - pre-novice

Blue ribbon

Ian Schwarting - Osage Warhawks 

Dog obedience - novice

Purple ribbon

Tianna Charlson - St. Ansgar

Brooklynn Halbach - West Lincoln  (Overall Best in Show)

Blue ribbon

Benaiah Meier -Mitchell County Mighty Members  

Dog handling

Blue ribbon

Tianna Charlson - St. Ansgar  

Brooklynn Halbach - West Lincoln Blues  

Red ribbon

Benaiah Meier - Mitchell County Mighty Members 

Ian Schwarting - Osage Warhawks  

