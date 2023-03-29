At its March 27 meeting, the Mitchell County Economic Development Committee (MCEDC) proposed a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) and abatement workshop for Iowa Code Chapters 403 and 404.

According to MCEDC Director Jennifer Backer, it had been suggested to ask consultant Ron Fiscus of PlanScape Partners to speak about TIF in a public forum. Fiscus also works with the City of Osage. However, he might not be available for several months.

MCEDC Chairman Sam Heimer indicated he would like to coordinate a time to invite city councils and the maximum amount of two members of the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors. The public would be welcome.

“Our goal right now is we want to get someone here,” Heimer said. “What this is going to come down to is we can get programs, but if they’re not sold on TIF, then we’re not going to get any funding for anything. Our goal is to sell it to them – trying to outweigh the naysayers. The loud minority is trumping a lot of things. It’s going to come down to trying to get through to them.”

“It’s just a public informational meeting,” said MCEDC Board member Roger Hemann.

In other business, according to MCEDC Director Jennifer Backer, the Construction Loan Program (CLP) has been on the agenda for a few months.

The CLP is a 0% interest loan, a two-to-one match, $2,000 to $20,000 can be borrowed, with a ten-year amortization for a five-year balloon payment.

“Because of the shortfalls that the county’s facing today, the only funds that would probably be available would be if we were to use our Speculative Building money funds,” Backer said. “We have $300,000 in that. There’s really been no appetite for anybody to put up a spec building, and so I’m not sure we’re losing anything there.

“If we want to approve it, we probably have to be more creative with what funds are available today.”

Backer said she looks at the $300,000 as a beginning point to for CLP.

“That may be all the money that is available if we want to get started offering the program,” said Backer.

“If we had five people apply for ($20,000) every year, I’d be happy,” said MCEDC Chairman Sam Heimer. “In my mind, we have three years of this sitting there… and then we only need to come up with that extra $200,000. In three years things could look a little different.”

According to Backer, some more aggressive counties do 100% abatements for 10 years.

Heimer said MCEDC would need to contact the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors to recommend the CLP. Backer reported that when Sheri Penney was director of the MCEDC, they attempted to get the process approved to initiate rural abatements, and the Board of Supervisors voted it down.

“We had a change in the Board of Supervisors, so I think that’s another opportunity for us to think about and consider re-proposing something like that,” Backer said.

The MCEDC voted to accept the CLP as written pending funding. They did not approve modifying the Speculative Building agreement, as at this time it remains unknown if the county will have other funds to support the program.

“The county has lent us $300,000 to be used towards Speculative Building,” Backer explained after the meeting. “The funds have been sitting in the MCEDC account for a few years. Under this agreement the local EDC groups can then borrow the money to build a speculative building. That money would then need to be paid back to the MCEDC by the EDCs.

“There has been no serious interest in any of the EDCs wanting to build a spec building. One of the last spec buildings also sat for many years before it was finally sold. So it came up in discussion, that we have this funds sitting there.”