McDonald promoted to Lichtsinn RV finishing and quality control manager

Kevin McDonald has been promoted to the finishing and quality control manager at Lichtsinn RV in Forest City.

According to a company release, McDonald started with Lichtsinn RV in October 2018 after working for Winnebago Industries as a fabricator.

“Kevin’s experience within the department, leadership skills, and focus on high-quality results for our guests make him a great choice for this position,” said Lichtsinn Vice President and General Manager Heidi Thompson in the release.

McDonald grew up in the North Iowa area and currently resides in Forest City with his family.

Lichtsinn RV is Iowa's largest RV dealer. In business for over 45 years, Lichtsinn RV offers factory fresh Winnebago motor homes from the Winnebago. Lichtsinn RV has been awarded the top Winnebago dealer in North America for the past six consecutive years.

