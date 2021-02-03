MBT Bank promotes Stensrud, Schnebly, Schutter; appoints Boman

Michelle Schutter has been promoted to the director of loan operations, according to the release. Schutter first joined MBT Bank as summer help in 2011 and interned in the loan department through college. She accepted a full-time loan support position in 2016. She most recently served as loan operations and compliance specialist.

Schutter attended Woden-Crystal Lake-Titonka High School and received her Associate of Arts degree from North Iowa Area Community College. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in business from Waldorf University and received her Master’s in business administration with a concentration in finance from Columbia Southern University.

“It is always a privilege to recognize the dedication and advancement of our employees with succession opportunities," said MBT Bank President & CEO Dennis Busta in the release. "We are excited for the leadership skills these individuals have and the commitment to helping our organization moving forward.”