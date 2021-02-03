MBT Bank promotes Stensrud, Schnebly, Schutter; appoints Boman

MBT Bank announced the promotion of three employees and appointed a new board member at its annual board meeting on Jan. 19.
According to a release, Rachel Stensrud has been promoted to senior vice president and chief operating officer. Stensrud joined MBT Bank in 2002, most recently serving as vice president, loan support services and CRA officer (Community Reinvestment). Stensrud will succeed Merri-Beth Hollinger, COO, when she retires later this spring.
Stensrud attended high school at Garner-Hayfield and received her Associate of Arts degree from North Iowa Area Community College. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Northern Iowa. In June 2018, she completed studies with the Iowa School of Banking.
Jared Schnebly has been promoted to vice president, commercial lending, according to the release. Schnebly joined MBT Bank in 2014 as assistant vice president, commercial/consumer/real estate loan officer. Schnebly had 12 years of experience in banking, accounting and financial related services.
Schnebly is a graduate of Forest City High School and obtained his Bachelor of Arts in business finance and banking from Waldorf College. He is a 2012 graduate of the Iowa Bankers Association (IBA) Commercial Lending School and 2018 graduate of the IBA School of Banking. Prior to joining MBT, he served as assistant vice president and lending officer at a community bank in Mason City.
Michelle Schutter has been promoted to the director of loan operations, according to the release. Schutter first joined MBT Bank as summer help in 2011 and interned in the loan department through college. She accepted a full-time loan support position in 2016. She most recently served as loan operations and compliance specialist.
Schutter attended Woden-Crystal Lake-Titonka High School and received her Associate of Arts degree from North Iowa Area Community College. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in business from Waldorf University and received her Master’s in business administration with a concentration in finance from Columbia Southern University.
“It is always a privilege to recognize the dedication and advancement of our employees with succession opportunities," said MBT Bank President & CEO Dennis Busta in the release. "We are excited for the leadership skills these individuals have and the commitment to helping our organization moving forward.”
In addition to the promotions announced at the annual board meeting, Gregory M. Boman was appointed to the MBT Board of Directors, filling the seat of his mother, Mary Jo Boman, who will be retiring from the board. According to the release, Boman is a graduate of Forest City High School and currently resides in Colorado with his wife, Becky. Mary Jo Boman, a shareholder of MBT Bank, has served on the board for 27 years.