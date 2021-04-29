May is School Board Recognition Month

“School Boards: Leading Through Uncharted Waters” will be celebrated this May as part of School Board Recognition Month in Iowa.

Osage Community School District joins public education communities throughout the state in thanking Iowa school boards for leading through the pandemic.

Throughout the month, the public is invited to take time to recognize the contributions made by the five members of the Osage Community School District school board, who are responsible for providing high-quality public education to the students of Osage. Board members are Rick Sletten, Laura Potter, Angela Naastrom, Todd Frein and Brenda Johanns.

“Over the past year, leadership at the board table has come with challenges and decisions no one could have anticipated,” said Superintendent Barb Schwamman. “School boards have made tough choices that impact the health and safety of students, staff and the school community, while continuing to prioritize student achievement and educational equity.”

Osage Community School District board members are elected by their communities to manage local schools. They oversee an annual budget of $ 19 million, 887 students, over 200 employees and three buildings.