May is School Board Recognition Month

“School Boards: Leading Through Uncharted Waters” will be celebrated this May as part of School Board Recognition Month in Iowa.
Osage Community School District joins public education communities throughout the state in thanking Iowa school boards for leading through the pandemic.
Throughout the month, the public is invited to take time to recognize the contributions made by the five members of the Osage Community School District school board, who are responsible for providing high-quality public education to the students of Osage. Board members are Rick Sletten, Laura Potter, Angela Naastrom, Todd Frein and Brenda Johanns.
“Over the past year, leadership at the board table has come with challenges and decisions no one could have anticipated,” said Superintendent Barb Schwamman. “School boards have made tough choices that impact the health and safety of students, staff and the school community, while continuing to prioritize student achievement and educational equity.”
Osage Community School District board members are elected by their communities to manage local schools. They oversee an annual budget of $ 19 million, 887 students, over 200 employees and three buildings.
These elected volunteers create school policy, approve curricula, develop innovative opportunities, and maintain school facilities. Board members must enhance their understanding of state and federal education law; the complexities of school finance, including budgets and taxes; and the importance of maintaining a positive district culture. They spend many hours in board training programs and personal study, while also advocating for public schools with their local legislators.
“We don’t always recognize the dedication and hard work of these public servants elected to represent us and the interests of our children,” Schwamman said.
The public is invited to attend the district’s May 17 board meeting in the boardroom at 5:30 p.m. to thank school board members, let them know they are appreciated for what they do for the children of the community, and ask how you can be of service to the Osage Community School District.
“Please join us by saying ‘thanks’ to these innovators in public education during School Board Member Recognition Month in May,” Schwamman said.