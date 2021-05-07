May 5 two-vehicle crash on Highway 69 north of Forest City injures four

Four people were injured in a two-car collision May 5 on U.S. Highway 69 south of Winnebago County Road A44 near Forest City.

Those injured include 76-year-old Sondra Nelson, 80-year-old Paula Schreiner, 77-year-old Cheryl Cavett, and 78-year-old Janet Bergo, all of Lake Mills. All of them had been wearing seat belts and were transported to Mercy One North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City. Bergo was transported by Mercy Air One and the others by the Forest City Ambulance Service.

An unnamed driver of a 2020 Ford van was making an illegal U-turn after pulling into a residential drive and turned directly into the path of a northbound Chevrolet Equinox. The accident occurred around 12:28 p.m.

The accident remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol District 8 Office in Mason City. Forest City police, fire and rescue, and ambulance services as well as the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.

