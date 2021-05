CDA Court St. Catherine of Siena #284 in Britt will be praying the patriotic rosary at 6:30 p.m. May 10 by the freedom rock in Britt. The rock is located on Main Street across from the Britt Public Library.

Persons are asked to bring a lawn chair and their rosary. Some chairs will be made available for those who need them. A free-will collection will be taken and donated to the Britt Legion and the Family Alliance for Veterans of America (FAVA) in Forest City.