MaxYield Cooperative makes large donation to Hancock County 4-H

MaxYield Cooperative has contributed $1,940 to the membership dues for Hancock County 4-H members.

According to a release, the check was presented to the Hancock County Extension office on Dec. 8, and the funds will pay $10 of the $35 state dues for 4-H members in the county.

This membership provides 4-H members with opportunities to participate in conferences, workshops, community service, and many other projects.

“We believe that 4-H is one of the cornerstones in developing youth and it provides an excellent foundation to build strong families, said Chad Meyer of MaxYield in the release. "4-H also provides a great way for young people to learn more about agriculture."

MaxYield Cooperative is a member-owned, diversified agricultural cooperative founded in 1915 and is headquartered in West Bend. The cooperative contributes nearly $13,000 to 4-H in seven Iowa counties annually.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

