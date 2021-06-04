MaxYield Cooperative donates $1,500 to Hancock County Agricultural Museum

MaxYield Cooperative recently contributed $1,500 to the Hancock County Agricultural Museum and Pioneer Village.

According to a news release, the check that was presented to museum board members Darrell Schaper and Mark Matern will assist the board in completing capital improvement projects at the museum.

“MaxYield Cooperative is proud assist the Hancock County Agricultural Museum in achieving their mission of preserving our local history,” said Emily Campbell, talent recruitment and communications specialist at MaxYield. “The museum is not only an attraction, but a learning tool in the community, and will continue to be for generations. We are lucky to have such an organization in our area and are happy to assist them in their efforts.”

The museum is located on the north end of the Hancock County Fairgrounds and features an extensive collection of restored farm machinery, tools, and related items that were used to farm from the 1840s to 1950s. Its two floors contain more than 180 exhibits with live demonstrations offered during the fair in mid-July.

The museum is open during the Hancock County Fair, Britt Hobo Days, and the Britt Draft Horse Show. It is also available by appointment by calling 641-843-4362.

