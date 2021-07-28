MaxYield, CoBank provide $5,000 to West Hancock FFA for new greenhouse plans

On July 27 MaxYield Cooperative announced its contribution of $2,500 plus an additional matching donation of $2,500 on behalf of CoBank to the West Hancock FFA Chapter in Britt.

According to a press release, the $5,000 will assist the FFA chapter and agriculture education program in building a new greenhouse. An updated greenhouse will allow students a more enhanced learning experience in horticulture classes throughout the year. It will also provide more space and resources to grow vegetables for the local food bank.

“As an FFA alumna, myself and many team members at MaxYield are well aware of the important experiences students gain in premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agriculture education and FFA," said Emily Campbell, talent recruitment and communications specialist at MaxYield. "We are pleased to share in the chapter’s success.”

The matching funds were provided through CoBank’s “Sharing Success” program, which provides contributions through cooperatives to local nonprofit organizations. CoBank provides loans, leases, and financial services to agribusinesses and rural power, water and communications providers in all 50 U.S. states.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0