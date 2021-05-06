Mauser wins prize at ISU

Hannah Mauser of Osage, who is majoring in apparel, merchandising and design at Iowa State University, was named runner-up in the Most Sustainable Business Proposal category at the College of Human Sciences 2021 Entrepreneurship Showcase held Friday, April 23 in the Student Innovation Center in Ames.

Judges based awards on the unique business concept, financial soundness of proposal, value created, sustainability of competitive advantages, scalability and growth potential of the concept, and the profit creating potential over time.

The annual Entrepreneurship Showcase challenges students to turn their best ideas into solutions, businesses and nonprofits. Academic experts and highly respected entrepreneurs judge the competition and offer helpful suggestions for further improvements.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0