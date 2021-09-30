Massive transfusions depleting blood supply

Massive transfusions are depleting the local blood supply, according to LifeServe Blood Center.

Therefore, LifeServe is urging community members to schedule appointments to give blood as soon as possible after several massive blood transfusion events depleted the supply to a critically low level. According to a news release, several blood types have less than a day of supply on the shelves to meet patient needs.

Situations like these can see one patient needing anywhere from 10 to over 50 units of blood. For perspective, one blood drive collects an average of 25 to 30 units of blood.

“We do our best to keep a full supply of each blood type on the shelves at all times, but situations arise where a single hospital patient can require significant amounts of blood,” explained Danielle West, Director of Public Relations and Marketing with LifeServe Blood Center said in the release. “It’s hard to predict when a massive transfusion situation will occur which is why a consistent supply of blood is crucial. Having multiple massive transfusions in one week has been brutal on the community blood supply. We just haven’t been able to replenish what has been needed as quickly as we would like.”

In addition to massive transfusions, the resurgence of COVID-19 in the area has impacted the mobile blood collection calendar in an extreme way.

“Fewer blood drives and low blood donor turnout in addition to the other struggles we’re currently facing has plummeted our blood supply levels,” West said.

According to the release, appointments for blood donation are required. Interested individuals can find convenient locations to schedule an appointment to give, either at a mobile blood drive near them or one of several LifeServe Blood Center locations. Appointments can be made online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or by calling 800-287-4903.

If donating at a mobile blood drive, follow the hosting location's mask requirements. If donating at a LifeServe Donor Center, unvaccinated or partially vaccinated blood donors are encouraged to wear a mask for the duration of their appointment.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0