Mass vaccinations come to Mitchell County

Despite a blizzard that closed schools and left cars in ditches, around 100 residents received their first COVID-19 shots at a Mitchell County Public Health mass vaccination clinic on Thursday.
Any senior 65 and over could get inoculated. Around 15 staff and community volunteers shouldered the workload for this big step in fighting COVID-19. The seniors present expressed their appreciation to Mitchell County Public Health Coordinator Jessa Ketelsen and the soldiers on the front line. The event was a kind of triage.
“They said we had a well-oiled machine here in Mitchell County,” Ketelsen said of those receiving their doses that day.
There were few cancellations due to the weather. Public Health informed residents they would hold vaccines for those who could not make it.
“It went really well for our first one,” said Ketelsen. “The snowstorm didn’t hinder it much, and it flowed smoothly.”
Public Health found out Monday that vaccines would be arriving in Mitchell County. After receiving an alert from the Wireless Emergency Notification System, or WENS, seniors could sign up for the clinic. There were several lines open and the appointments were booked fast. In half an hour, all 100 slots were filled.
Until the second round of inoculations, the rate of immunity is around 50 percent. After the second dose, that figure rises to 94 percent.
And though supplies were limited, that immunity to COVID-19 could indirectly prevent infection for others who did not receive the shot – half of those 100 seniors will not get sick and shed the virus in Osage and other nearby towns.
However, those who receive their shots must continue to take precautions and wear masks.
“It feels good,” Ketelsen said of watching seniors file through the site. “It was amazing. I’m glad we’re able to do this for our county. I just wish we had enough vaccines to vaccinate everyone.”
Late Friday morning, Ketelsen got her wish. She found out more vaccines were on their way to Osage. On Tuesday, 150 more residents will receive their first round of shots, beginning at 8:30 a.m. All appointments are already filled. It will take around four hours to vaccinate all 150.
As well, on Friday, Public Health set up a mass vaccination at the Saint Ansgar School District. Around 86 staff members were vaccinated in one hour.
Next Friday, doses will be administered at the Osage School District beginning at 6:30 a.m.
When more vaccine arrives in Osage, a Wireless Emergency Notification System text message will inform the public when appointments are available.
In addition, according to Mitchell County Public Health, it has made the decision to discontinue the Osage Test Iowa Site. Public Health states the choice to move on from testing is the result partially of the introduction of vaccines.
“This was a tough decision as we know this has been a great service for Mitchell County residents,” Mitchell County Public Health officials said in a release said. “With more testing options arising in our area we found that it was the right decision as we need to prioritize and focus on vaccinating our residents in Mitchell County. Thank you for your support during this difficult time.”
The last day of testing will be Monday (Feb. 8). Since July of 2020, Mitchell County Public Health has performed over 8,000 tests at its Test Iowa location in Osage.
“When we opened Test Iowa, there weren’t a lot of options to test out there,” Ketelsen said. “We wanted to make that an opportunity for our county and surrounding counties.
“As we got eight months through, there are now so many places where you can get tested, and with a rapid result.”
Ketelsen said the site was not seeing as many individuals for testing, and that Public Health needed to change their focus to inoculations.
“We still want the testing to get done if you’re sick,” she said.
Public Health suggests exploring other options if someone needs to get tested, such as contacting a local healthcare provider, or finding other Test Iowa locations at www.testioiwa.com.
As of Friday, confirmed COVID-19 counts in Mitchell County were 1,182 cumulative, 1,080 recovered and 63 active cases. The 14-day positivity rate is 4 percent. The number of deaths confirmed is 39.
Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 641-421-0578, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.