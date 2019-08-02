The latest road closure in Mason City will be precipitated by...water maintenance.
This time around, a stretch of Crestmore Way from Kentucky Avenue to Park Lane will shut down for five days as crews work to replace a fire hydrant and two water valves.
According to a release from City Administrator Aaron Burnett, the closure is expected to last for five days, starting Monday, and will affect water service from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday.
Motorists are encouraged to avoid this area and use alternate routes during this closure.
