The latest road closure in Mason City will be precipitated by...water maintenance.

This time around, a stretch of Crestmore Way from Kentucky Avenue to Park Lane will shut down for five days as crews work to replace a fire hydrant and two water valves.

According to a release from City Administrator Aaron Burnett, the closure is expected to last for five days, starting Monday, and will affect water service  from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid this area and use alternate routes during this closure.

