Mason City Fire Department welcomes new personnel
Mason City Fire Department welcomes new personnel

Mason City Fire Department held a swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday at the fire station.

(Left to right) Deputy Chief of EMT Carl Ginapp, along with firefighters/EMTs Austin Thompson, Kaitlyn Shirk, and Hunter Schmidt were sworn into service with the Mason City Fire Department at a ceremony on Tuesday, Jan. 14.

Firefighters/EMTs Austin Thompson, Kaitlyn Shirk, and Hunter Schmidt were welcomed to the department, and Department Lt. Carl Ginapp was sworn into his new role as Deputy Chief of EMT.

The hiring of the firefighters was funded by the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant, which was awarded to MCFD by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Ginapp fills the position previously held by Deputy Chief of EMS Dave Johnson, who retired from his post in December.

