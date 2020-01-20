You are the owner of this article.
Mason City church to host presentation on grief
Mason City church to host presentation on grief

First United Methodist Church will present "Bridges of Hope Community Conversation" 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22.

Featured speakers will be Joyce Sherman of MercyOne North Iowa Hospice and Heather Grady, a North Iowa mother who lost three children in a house fire in 2008.

A chicken and gravy dinner and dessert will also be served, and a freewill donation will be collected.

The program is open to the public. Those wishing to attend should RSVP by contacting Lori Elbermawy at 641-423-4905.

The church is located at 119 S Georgia Ave, Mason City.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer/Breaking News Reporter for the Globe Gazette. Contact Lisa at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow her on Twitter @LisaGrouette

