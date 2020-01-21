Mason City church to host presentation on grief

First United Methodist Church will present "Bridges of Hope Community Conversation" 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23.

Featured speakers will be Joyce Sherman of MercyOne North Iowa Hospice and Heather Legg, a North Iowa mother who lost three children in a house fire in 2008.

A chicken and gravy dinner and dessert will also be served, and a freewill donation will be collected.

The program is open to the public. Those wishing to attend should RSVP by contacting Lori Elbermawy at 641-423-4905.

The church is located at 119 S Georgia Ave, Mason City.

NOTE: A previous publication of this announcement listed the wrong date. The correct date is as listed, Thursday, Jan. 23. The Globe Gazette regrets the error.

