Masks again required at Osage Senior Center

Elderbridge of Mason City has advised that senior centers in northern Iowa, including the Osage Senior Center, will implement mandatory mask wearing beginning on Monday, Aug. 30. This is due to the increased number of cases of the COVID-19 virus in the area.

All visitors to the Osage Senior Center as well as drivers delivering meals to the home bound will be required to once again wear masks. According to the press release, Elderbridge is trying to be proactive so senior centers in northern Iowa are not forced to close their dining areas and go back to curbside pickup.