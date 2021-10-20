Mary Lou Kleveland is new face heading Winnebago County Veterans Affairs

Winnebago County military veterans are in good hands with Mary Lou Kleveland taking over as county veterans’ services officer on Oct. 11 in what now is a full-time position.

County supervisors on Aug. 10 unanimously approved changing the position to full-time. When Iowa’s County Veterans Affairs President Mike Mortensen met with supervisors in August, he stressed it needs to be more than just three days a week. The three-member Winnebago County Veteran Affairs Commission comprised of Barney Ruiter, Steve Bosma, and Dave Peterson and county supervisors agreed.

Kleveland’s predecessor, Jaci Miller, excelled in helping veterans in Winnebago and other counties despite the prior job constraints.

“Jaci Miller has done a phenomenal job here,” Kleveland said. “She is training me and I can’t believe the depth of knowledge she has. She really dug deep, helping veterans across the state and making their lives better. She and I know it’s all about the veterans and what they need. Jaci is doing a little bit of double time, training me in her personal time through October.”

Wright County VSO Chris Oliver, with more than 20 years of experience in veterans’ affairs, will be a mentor to Kleveland as she continues to settle into the position after her October training with Miller. Kleveland completed required state training in her first full week in her new position, networking with many other county VSOs and hearing from the Iowa Veterans Home director and representatives of the Iowa Veterans Cemetery and Home Base Iowa program, which Winnebago County is getting up and running.

“It was a lot of issues and networking,” Kleveland said. “I got an idea what other counties are dealing with and it will help me know who to communicate with for future needs.”

Kleveland is an Ohio native, who graduated from Kent State University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in individual and family studies and a psychology minor. She served for 12 years as a social worker in Ohio for Stark County Job and Family Services and the Wayne County Children Services Board.

“I am a bit of a transplant, but I consider myself an Iowan,” Kleveland said. She has lived in Forest City since 2005 with her husband, Jody Kleveland of Kleveland Construction. They have three children - twin boys Josiah (a senior at Waldorf University) and Madison (a senior at Dordt University in Sioux Center) as well as daughter Maggie, who is a sophomore at Dordt University.

Kleveland has served as an assistant in the Forest City High School Instructional Media Center since August 2007. She has helped students with their research needs and teachers with additions and support for their curriculum. She managed the IMC’s book and media collection of more than 10,000 items, and monitored and guided students. She was also able to counsel students with academic and personal issues and refer them to other resources when needed.

All of the sociology and psychology utilized in her prior employment will be a tremendous asset to Kleveland in working with veterans that often face a wide range of physical, mental, financial, and social challenges.

“Anytime you go through anything difficult, you can develop triggers,” Kleveland said. “The same thing is true of our veterans. There have to be triggers because of some of the very difficult situations they’ve been through. In social work with abused and neglected children and caseloads of children who were removed from custody of their parents and needed adoptive homes, certain things became triggers for them too. Trauma is trauma. There is a lot need for healing no matter what they’ve been through in life.”

Because there was a short gap between Miller’s departure and her starting, Kleveland is working hard getting caught up on phone and email inquiries/requests during her first full week in the office. She is learning computer programs, acquainting herself with application forms, budgeting, and vital services for veterans. She is also communicating directly with veterans and offering her services.

“The part I most look forward to is that personal contact with the veterans to see how I can help,” Kleveland said. “When Jaci was out, there were a lot of voicemail messages and I’m following up and contacting people to let them know somebody is here now.”

Kleveland described her new work as rewarding and challenging, saying she will strive to address the most important needs and issues of veterans by working directly with them as well as with other organizations and government officials and departments.

“I want them to see me as an advocate that wants to help,” Kleveland said. “I am used to working with people that want my help and even with people who don’t want my help. I really want this office to be an active place and for people to know we are going to help. For men and women who have been willing to lay down their lives for us all, the least we can do is to make sure we do everything we can for them.”

Kleveland’s short-term goals include talking to as many veterans in the county as possible to ensure they are aware of benefits and services that can help them. She said a longer-term hope is to provide available services to every veteran in Winnebago County. She’s already in the process of contacting veterans to help them receive benefits and assistance to which they are entitled.

“It’s my job to find out where they are and to educate and communicate about all the services we provide," she said. "It’s also lots of counseling and interviewing to discuss their most pressing issues.”

Kleveland cited some primary services provided by her department such as veterans’ monetary compensation, pensions, healthcare access, and even burial benefits planning to lesson family burden.

She estimated that there are at least 800 veterans currently living in Winnebago County and said that her department is working with more than 200 of them right now. She says that with means to reach out to all of them, she will be offering assistance to them all soon.

