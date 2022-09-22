Mary Jo's Hobo House Restaurant era as staple in downtown Britt culminates

Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, marks the end of the 29-year era of Mary Jo’s Hobo House as a signature in Britt’s business district.

Owner and operator Mary Jo Hughes said her family members have always helped run the business for customers that felt like family. She noted that her sister, Linda Hughes, has been there doing everything with her from the very first day. That even included managing the Hobo Museum across the street, which Mary Jo did for 22 years and Linda for 20 years.

“When we ran that, we hustled back-and-forth across the street a lot,” Mary Jo said. “We ran that museum in the afternoon and evening. Family helped us get through that too.”

She said her late parents, Tom and Rose Hughes of Britt, were a tremendous help in the early days of the business. She said her brothers and their wives have also been a big part of it as well as a number of nieces and nephews.

“They’ve all helped out whenever I’ve needed help,” Mary Jo said. “It’s been many times.”

She said Hobo Days was always the biggest week for the business with the Britt Draft Horse Show, Winnebago Itasca Travelers (Winnebago Industries) Grand National Rally, and more recently the large-draw Britt Car, Truck, Bike and Tractor Cruise being notable on the calendar.

“The WIT people would always come in here,” recalled Mary Jo. “We’ve had a stand outside during the (car shows). That’s a really good draw to Britt’s Main Street, those car shows.”

During the last days in business, hours were scaled back from the typical 5:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. to a 10 a.m. closing time. It provided regular customers the opportunity to come in for their morning coffee and breakfast as they have for so many years. She cited the faithful customers of years past and right up to the last day. She said when many male regulars arrived, coffee was quickly poured and they already knew what to serve them.

“Our many faithful customers became family, we’ve missed those who have passed, and we’ll miss everyone now,” she said. “I always served holiday buffets. A lot of people brought their families and it was usually the same families every year. It was a big family thing.”

Mary Jo said two things on the menu stood out as favorites to a lot of people. She called the Hobo Hash browns the popular thing and said many have tried, unsuccessfully to date, to get her French toast recipe.

“I wish I had kept a count of the pounds of potatoes we went through for hash browns,” Mary Jo said. “My recipe for the French toast was developed with the cook at the time, on opening day.”

She claimed she is taking the French toast recipe to her grave, but that it will probably be in her obituary.

Her restaurant became known well beyond North Iowa by being featured on many national and international news and entertainment shows such as Country Music Television, the British Broadcasting Corporation, and CBS Sunday Morning (2008).

“One of my highlights was having the Governor (Kim Reynolds) come in and sign my wall and visit with me,” Mary Jo said.

The notoriety of Mary Jo’s Hobo House as a top burger establishment in Iowa helped facilitate that June 18, 2021, Governor Reynolds dinner stop. During the visit, Hughes discussed how the business endured the pandemic and ways to help increase tourism. Governor Reynolds ordered a steel wheel burger and fries and posed for photos at the restaurant.

“My business is retiring with me,” Mary Jo said. “My building has been sold. I am going to recover for a while.”

She said that down time, to which she in not accustomed, will include having a knee replacement surgery before she starts a part-time job that is waiting for her.

“I want to stay active, but not get up at 4:30 each morning,” she said. “It’s not going to involve cooking or grilling or a deep-fat fryer, which is all I’ve known since age 13.”

The Britt native noted that she started her food career as a car hop at the Britt A&W before working at Hy-Vee for 15 years in Algona, Fort Madison, and Charles City.

“I left that salaried job to start the restaurant here,” she said. “It was an existing restaurant called Hobo House and I just added my name.”

She also made it uniquely her own with the help of family and community members.