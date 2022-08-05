Mary Ann Fox named 2022 Mitchell County Fair Queen

On Aug. 3, Mary Ann Fox was named 2022 Mitchell County Fair Queen, while Oakley Kuper was named 2022 Little Mister and London Kuper was named 2022 Little Miss.
