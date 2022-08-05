 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mary Ann Fox named 2022 Mitchell County Fair Queen

On Aug. 3, Mary Ann Fox was named 2022 Mitchell County Fair Queen, while Oakley Kuper was named 2022 Little Mister and London Kuper was named 2022 Little Miss. 

Mary Ann Fox FAIR QUEEN 2022

2022 Mitchell County Fair Queen Mary Ann Fox
Oakley Kuper and London Kuper

Oakley Kuper and London Kuper
