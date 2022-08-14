Mary Ann Fox named 2022 Iowa State Fair Queen

The accolades keep coming for Mary Ann Fox, who on Saturday was named the 2022 Iowa State Fair Queen live on Iowa PBS, receiving the crown from 2021 Queen McKenna Henrich.

Earlier this year, the 2022 Osage Community High School graduate was elected an FFA State Officer as the Northcentral State Vice President, a prestigious designation.

From 102 candidates, Fox was named Queen, receiving the crown with astonishment and joy.

According to an Iowa State Fair press release, Fox, who will reign for the next year, receives a $5,000 scholarship from the Branstad-Reynolds Trust along with a $3,000 scholarship from the Iowa State Fair in addition to her crown, sash and trophy. She also receives a floral bouquet from Boesen the Florist, a $600 gift card to Jordan Creek Mall, a pair of diamond earrings from B. Shannon Designs, cowboy boots from Long Creek Outfitters and an Iowa State Fair Brick from the Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation.

Judging is based on personality, attitude, awareness, leadership, citizenship, contribution to community, overall appearance, charm and poise.

Fox, 18, is the daughter of Carl Fox and Kari McClure.