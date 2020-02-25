Marvin F. Berhow

He was born November 7, 1929 in Winnebago County. He attended schools and graduated from Scarville High School and enlisted in the United States Air Force. On March 21, 1950 he was united in marriage to Mavis Charlson. The couple made their home in Forest City where he worked for the city power plant. In 1959 they moved to Dakota City and Marvin worked for Corn Belt Power until retiring in 1992. Marvin has instilled in his children a strong work ethic and integrity. He loved his grandchildren, enjoyed traveling, camping, wintering in Texas and was extremely handy, repairing numerous items for others. He had been a Cub Scout leader, served on the Dakota City Council and was even the mayor for a short time. He was a member of Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, had been a member of the Lions Club and the Isaac Walton League.