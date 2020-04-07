Martha Jane Priestley

She graduated from Riceville High School. Martha then attended LaJames School of Cosmetology. She was employed by Coast to Coast. Faith Lutheran Home and Osage Community Daycare all in Osage. Martha was member of The United Church of Christ in Osage. She enjoyed crafts, gardening especially her flowers, taking trips short or long, going on vacations with family seeing a lot of the country. Martha loved photography, roaming the countryside with her camera and her Mickey Mouse collection. She was a person that could strike a conversation with just about anyone.