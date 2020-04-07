Martha Priestley
May 28, 1941 - April 2, 2020
Osage - Martha Jane Priestley, age 78, of Osage, died Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Mitchell County Regional Health Center in Osage.
Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to COVID-19 pandemic, private family graveside inurnment services will be held at a later date at Riverside Cemetery in Riceville.
Martha was born May 28, 1941, in Saratoga, Iowa, the daughter of Jonas and Julia (Torney) Priestly.
She graduated from Riceville High School. Martha then attended LaJames School of Cosmetology. She was employed by Coast to Coast. Faith Lutheran Home and Osage Community Daycare all in Osage. Martha was member of The United Church of Christ in Osage. She enjoyed crafts, gardening especially her flowers, taking trips short or long, going on vacations with family seeing a lot of the country. Martha loved photography, roaming the countryside with her camera and her Mickey Mouse collection. She was a person that could strike a conversation with just about anyone.
Martha is survived by her sister, Jeannie (Ed) Parcel of Osage; nephew, Brandon (Jessie) Parcel of Osage.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Virginia Betow; and brother, David Priestley.
www.champion-bucheitfuneralhome.com, Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home, Osage (641) 732-3706.
