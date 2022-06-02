Marlowe brings newfound success to Country Thunder Iowa stage on June 11

His world is completely different from a few short years ago whenever new Nashville sensation, Kameron Marlowe, takes the stage to perform his brand of country music.

Marlowe humbly said is blessed by the unfolding of events that led to him touring with country artists such as Brad Paisley, Riley Green, Scotty McCreery, Lee Brice, and Chris Young. He will perform for Country Thunder Iowa at 4:30 p.m. on June 11 in Forest City.

The 24-year-old Kannapolis, North Carolina, native who has loved country music since his early childhood was settling into a very different life until 2019. He was a car parts consultant for General Motors and preparing for a good, but simpler life with his girlfriend at the time.

“Country music was embedded in my childhood and what I grew up loving,” Marlowe said. “For me, my life was changed completely. It used to be a 9-5 job every day. I was just about to be engaged with a ring, a house, and job. She broke it off. I had to put some words down on paper. I sat down and wrote that story.”

He said that his first gold record, “Giving You Up,” which was the song he poured his heart into following the breakup, changed his life. The entirely self-penned breakout track quickly garnered 152 million on-demand streams. The music video was one of Vevo’s Top 10 most watched country videos of 2020.

A foreshadowing of his coming success was a Top 24 appearance on Season 15 of NBC’s The Voice in 2018. It was where he gained a sincere interest in songwriting before delving into in earnest in the next year.

Marlowe said his brand of country music “all comes down to his influences growing up.” He credits his grandfather, who exposed him to the works of 1990’s country giants when he was very young. He describes his kind of country music as pure country with a southern rock side and some blues influence.

“My parents were a big, big influence in me continuing and playing today, and my grandparents too,” Marlowe said. “I’m lucky to have the family I do and the support system I do from them.”

Marlowe is not a newcomer to Country Thunder. He has already played Country Thunder shows in Wisconsin, Florida, and Arizona.

“I love all the Country Thunder shows,” Marlowe said. “They are my absolute favorite. I think I’ve done just about all of them. This year, I’ll officially have done all of them.”

Marlowe noted being eager to do more shows in America’s heartland this summer. He was scheduled to perform in Michigan and Illinois as well as Omaha, Nebraska (June 10) leading up to Country Thunder Iowa. After his Forest City stop, he’ll move on to tour dates in Ohio and Illinois.

“It’s fun to start breaking into the Midwest,” Marlowe said. “It’s definitely a new experience.”

It has been a lot time on the road with almost nonstop touring and performing for Marlowe this year. He said that Thanksgiving and Christmas will probably be the only breaks for the rest of the year.

As a new artist, he said some of his biggest influences have been, notably, Brad Paisley, as well as Riley Green, Hardy, John Pardy, and Lee Brice. He will be touring with Morgan Wallen for about 10 events in July and will open some shows for Luke Combs.

Marlowe has also completed studio work for his new album release. The album title and release date have not yet been announced, but he said people should look for it soon.

The Columbia Nashville recording artist’s new album will build on his self-titled EP and power ballad/debut single “Sober as a Drunk” released in 2020. He co-wrote four of six tracks on his debut EP.

Marlowe also released a new video for a tender song titled, “Steady Heart,” which he counts as one of the favorites of his songs because it was partly inspired by his parents being married for 30 years. He even released a special wedding version of “Steady Heart” in response to an outpouring of fan requests to have the song played on their special day.

Marlowe also has a fun new release entitled “Tequila Talkin” that should also be featured come show time on Saturday in Forest City.

Other scheduled artists for this year’s June 10-12 country musical festival at Heritage Park of North Iowa include Lee Brice, Michael Ray, Sawyer Brown, and Jackson Dean on June 10; Kip Moore, Travis Tritt, Lindsay Ell, and John Morgan on June 11; and Chris Young, Trace Adkins, Lainey Wilson, Matt Stell, and Nolan Sotillo on June 12.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

