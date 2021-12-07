 Skip to main content
Market beef weigh-in to be held Dec. 11

All 4-H and FFA youth who plan to exhibit market beef at the 2022 Mitchell County Fair are required to weigh in their calves on Saturday, Dec. 11. The weigh-in will be held at the Mitchell County Fairgrounds in Osage. In the event of inclement weather, the weigh-in will be held on Saturday, Dec. 18.

Mitchell County Fairgrounds (copy)

Youth must pre-register to attend. Participants must call the Mitchell County Extension Office by Monday, Dec. 6 to confirm the numbers of calves to weigh in and if they will be nominated for the Iowa State Fair. County fair cattle will be weighed in between 8:30-10 a.m.; state fair cattle will be weighed in between 10-10:30 a.m.

For more information, contact the Mitchell County Extension Office at 641-732-5574. For those planning to attend Ak-Sar-Ben, visit their website for additional information as the nomination process has changed.

