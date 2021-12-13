 Skip to main content
Market beef weigh-in held last week

A market beef weigh-in was held at the Mitchell County fairgrounds in Osage on Saturday, Dec. 11. Thirty-six 4-H and FFA youth nominated a total of 93 calves that are now eligible to be exhibited in the Market Beef Show at the 2022 Mitchell County Fair.

Sophia Huisman

Sophia Huisman leads her calf through the cattle weighing scale. Huisman is a member of the Stacyville Shooting Stars 4-H club.

This event was organized and led by beef superintendents and the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Mitchell County staff. Volunteers who helped with this event included Brian Eastman, Austin Foss, Sydney Hartogh, Loretta Koch, Rodney Koch and Malayne Meyer.

4-H families will enter the market beef weigh-in data into 4-H Online; all market beef data must be entered by Feb. 1. FFA youth will work on data entry with their FFA advisors. For questions, contact the Mitchell County Extension Office at 641-732-5574.

