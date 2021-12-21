Mark Walk gets set to say goodbye

Mark Walk attended his final meeting as Mitchell County Attorney on Dec. 21.

“Thank you for what you’ve done for Mitchell County,” Supervisor Jim Wherry said.

Walk reported that Russ Kephart’s trial, which had been scheduled for Dec. 17, was continued until the first part of February. Kephart has been subject of much discussion over the past few years between Walk and the supervisors. Kephart owns what has been deemed a nuisance property in New Haven, which he is fighting in court with a countersuit.

“That was the first time the magistrate had a half day to give him,” Walk said of the continuance. “His other trial where he has sued the county is scheduled for July.”

Walk had also sent a copy of a letter to the supervisors, which the Iowa DNR had sent to Kephart.

“Just because they said he could get a permit doesn’t mean he can get a permit,” Walk said. “He could apply for a permit, but because of his zoning he wouldn’t qualify for one.”

Mitchell County Recorder Pat Skuster was present to ask the supervisors to consider increasing Hannah Tesch’s workload to 30 hours a week beginning July 1 of 2022. Skuster said that would be an increase of approximately 10 hours a week.

Skuster reminded the board that she would be retiring at the end of next year, and Tesch would be taking Skuster’s position.

“She just needs to be there to really learn the job,” Skuster. “At this point, I’m teaching her new things. She’s helping me with the budget, with the comp board, she’s ordering supplies for me, and I need to get her into everything. We do a lot of different things.”

“So she’ll have to run (for office)?” Supervisor Todd Frein asked, in light of Skuster’s position ending at the end of 2022. “That’d be good on her resume for her to be doing it and then getting really in depth.”

“She has to win, but at least she’d know,” Skuster said.

Supervisor Mike Mayer said it was a good idea to bring in Tesch ahead of time.

The board approved increasing Tesch’s hours per week to 30 fulltime.

The board considered a voter precinct agreement with the City of Osage.

“After the census, the City of Osage had to have a public hearing,” said Mitchell County Auditor Rachel Foster. “You guys also had to have a public hearing for the precincts. But before you have those public hearings, if you share a precinct inside a city, in a township, you need to have an agreement with the city.”

Foster said that currently District 1, Frein’s district, goes south by Lancer Avenue, and Supervisor Jim Wherry’s district goes south by Lancer Avenue.

“On the east side, they go and vote at Our Saviors, the west side votes at the courthouse here,” Foster said. “And since it goes around the city, we’re just approving that so the city and the township will vote in one location.”

The supervisors approved the voter precinct agreement with the City of Osage.

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

