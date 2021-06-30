Mark Ross named to Conservation Board

The Mitchell County Board of Supervisors met on June 29 to address a number of issues, including roadwork, the Mitchell County Conservation Board, and gun rights.

Supervisors looked to fill a spot on the Mitchell County Conservation Board. There were two nominees – current board member Jim Oberfoell and Mark Ross. They chose Ross by a three to two margin, with supervisors Jim Wherry and Todd Frein voting nay.

Later in the meeting, Mitchell County Conservation Board director Adam Shirley addressed the decision to choose Ross over Oberfoell.

“Jim’s been on for quite a while,” Shirley said. “He did a ten-year term – took a couple years off, then was reappointed as a fill-in, hoping to get back in there. You guys have every right to appoint whoever you want, but we’ve had a lot of people turn over in the past, and I’ll know I’ll get the question, ‘Why wasn’t I reappointed?’”

Shirley said the courteous thing to do was call Oberfoell to explain the decision: “If someone’s willing to give volunteer service and has done a good job over time, has the experience – if you want him off, at the very least give him a call and explain to him your reason.

“If you want to see a change in direction [at Conservation], we’re open to communication.”