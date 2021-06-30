Mark Ross named to Conservation Board

The Mitchell County Board of Supervisors met on June 29 to address a number of issues, including roadwork, the Mitchell County Conservation Board, and gun rights.
Supervisors looked to fill a spot on the Mitchell County Conservation Board. There were two nominees – current board member Jim Oberfoell and Mark Ross. They chose Ross by a three to two margin, with supervisors Jim Wherry and Todd Frein voting nay.
Later in the meeting, Mitchell County Conservation Board director Adam Shirley addressed the decision to choose Ross over Oberfoell.
“Jim’s been on for quite a while,” Shirley said. “He did a ten-year term – took a couple years off, then was reappointed as a fill-in, hoping to get back in there. You guys have every right to appoint whoever you want, but we’ve had a lot of people turn over in the past, and I’ll know I’ll get the question, ‘Why wasn’t I reappointed?’”
Shirley said the courteous thing to do was call Oberfoell to explain the decision: “If someone’s willing to give volunteer service and has done a good job over time, has the experience – if you want him off, at the very least give him a call and explain to him your reason.
“If you want to see a change in direction [at Conservation], we’re open to communication.”
Wherry agreed with Shirley: “Unless there was something wrong with the way he is doing his job, he needs to be made aware as far as why he wasn’t selected.”
In other business:
• Mitchell County Engineer Rich Brumm indicated the concrete pavement was finished on Foothill Avenue. The asphalt crew was on site that morning, and they would also be working the following day. There is no definitive date when shouldering will begin.
“Things are moving along on that project pretty well,” Brumm said, before moving on. “Beams for the Bailey bridge have been cast. I still don’t have a start date on that yet. I think it’s just a matter of Henkel [Construction’s] schedule, to finish other jobs before they get here.”
Brumm said the Iowa DOT was paving shoulders on Highway 9 between Mitchell and Worth County. A preconstruction agreement for paving gravel intersections saw Mitchell County paying a lump sum of approximately $23,600.
• The Board considered a resolution stating it is a Second Amendment supportive county, a firearms sanctuary county, and it is in opposition to the enactment of any legislation that would infringe upon the Constitutional right for the residents of Mitchell County to keep and bear arms.
Wherry wondered how the resolution would change his duty, as he already swore an oath to protect Second Amendment rights: “When we became supervisors, we stood up here and we held our hand up and we took an oath to abide by the Constitution. So I guess [I need] an explanation as far as what’s different here.”
“This is just a resolution stating that we are supportive of gun rights,” supervisor Steve Smolik.
Sheriff Greg Beaver said the resolution does not mean anything legally in a court of law.
“But it shows support to our young people and our shooting sports, at the trap range. And lawful and respectful gun ownership for the citizens of the county,” Beaver said, adding that he was in support of the resolution.
Smolik said that some counties have similar resolutions, while others do not. He said this resolution was similar to Worth County’s.
“I want to be clear I’m totally in support of gun rights,” Wherry said.
The Board approved the resolution four to one with Wherry voting nay.
• Wherry said crews had finished removing Asbestos from the Mitchell County Home, and that the removal had been certified.
• The Board approved amending the fiscal year 2020-21 county budget. Auditor Rachel Foster indicated most of the amendments were COVID-19 related.
