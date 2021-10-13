Mark Potter to speak about mental health

Motivational mental health speaker Mark Potter with give his presentation, "Shatter the Stigma, Victory over Depression," at 7 p.m. on Oct. 26 in the NIACC Gym on campus.

Potter, retired head men’s basketball coach, will share about his battle with severe depression. According to a news release, he is a former Newman University basketball and baseball player and Newman baseball assistant coach.

As head coach, Potter led Newman to an undefeated conference championship, a national berth and a 29-6 overall record. Potter has been coach of the year ﬁve times and named top 15 most inﬂuential people in the Wichita sports world. He was recently inducted into the National Baseball Congress Hall of Fame.

Contrary to the magnitude of Potter’s accomplishments, he suffered a severe depressive episode in 2005, which made him unable to function at his job. Potter was able to overcome depression and return to his former self through accepting advice from family members and seeking professional help.

According to the release, Potter inspires and challenges audiences with his real story of victory over severe depression. He has been on a crusade to educate people about depression and encourage others suffering from mental illness to seek assistance. His passion is to share his story in hopes that people will pursue treatment and find a way to live productively with mental illness.

Mental illnesses are medical illnesses. One in four adults experiences a mental health problem in any given year. NAMI on Campus NIACC, NIACC Trojans Athletics, NIACC Student Wellness, and NIACC Health Division are partnered to expand awareness and understanding of mental health.

NAMI North Iowa is a non-profit organization that provides support, education and advocacy throughout North Iowa on behalf of individuals and families affected by mental illness.

For more information email naminorthiowa@gmail.com or call 641-201-8450.

